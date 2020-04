A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Waterford last night.

He went into the Number 21 off license with a hatchet and demanded money from a staff member.

The staff member then wrestled the hatchet from the lone raider who fled the scene on foot towards Paddy Browns Road.

CCTV later identified the suspect and during a follow up search Gardaí arrested the 29-year-old.

He is currently detained at Waterford Garda Station and any witnesses are being urged to come forward.