A man has been arrested and firearms have been seized after shots were fired in Mullinahone last night.

Gardaí in Clonmel responded to the incident at around 10:30pm.

It’s understood a number of people were in the house at the time but no one was injured.

During a follow-up operation a man in his late teens was arrested.

He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the state act at Clonmel Garda Station.