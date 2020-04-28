A major Garda operation to prevent the spread of Covid-19 over the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend kicks in this morning.

Operation Fanacht, which was first implemented at Easter, will see thousands of checkpoints and patrols carried out by Gardaí through to midnight on Bank Holiday Monday.

They’ll be located on main routes, in town and villages, and at major tourist locations, as well as at parks and beaches.

Brendan O’Connor, Donegal’s Garda Representative Association spokesperson, says people have generally been very compliant with the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations:

“I think the overall experience from our members has been quite positive.”

“The majority of people our members interact with are acting responsibly, and we hope that continues.”