A lie-in could be the key to a longer, healthier life.

A new study in the Journal of Sleep Research looked at the sleeping habits of 43,000 people under the age of 65.

It found that those who got five hours or less of sleep every night were more likely to die younger than if they slept in on a Saturday and Sunday.

It says that while sleep requirements vary from person to person, most healthy adults need between seven and nine hours sleep a night, while kids and teens need even more to function at their best.