By Dean Egan.

A jobs boost has been announced for Tipperary this morning.

Cyber security company Kontex is creating 75 positions in Tipperary and Dublin.

It represents the first significant jobs boost for the town since the task force was setup in 2019 following protest marches held over the jobs crisis.

The Tanaiste, Leo Varadkar, confirmed the news this morning.

75 new #jobs in #Dublin and #Tipperary Town today from cybersecurity firm Kontex. Recent events have been a stark reminder of the need to protect our data & systems from cybercrime. Glad Kontex has chosen to make this investment pic.twitter.com/orzWS5kPHz — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) June 28, 2021