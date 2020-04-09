A major blow for Waterford City’s retail sector with the news today that Debenhams will be closing its Waterford outlet permanently, along with 10 other outlets nationwide.

The British retailer told staff in an email this morning the Irish branch of the company would be placed into liquidation.

It means 2,000 jobs will now be lost, as well as a major trader in Waterford city.

“We understood that they had difficulties, in that they had entered administration…” CEO of the City’s Chamber of Commerce, Gerald Hurley said, speaking to Beat News.

“But we were obviously surprised, as everyone else was, that it happened at this time.”

“This is an absolutely huge blow to workers and the retail sector in Waterford City” said Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler.

“They employ a lot of people…and today’s news is absolutely devastating for them, particularly given the current anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hurley added “We will offer them any assistance we can in this difficult times, particularly in the area of re-skilling, through Waterford skillnet.”