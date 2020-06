A hosepipe ban comes into effect across the South East at midnight.

Irish Water is urging people not to buy or use paddling pools this summer.

The entire country is included in the ban for the next six weeks.

Managing Director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson has this advice:

“Leave the hosepipe in the shed. We’ve seen some swimming pools on sale that can hold 7,500 litres, that’s the equivalent of 60 people’s daily use.”

“Don’t buy them, don’t use them is our advice on the swimming pools.”