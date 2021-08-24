By Dean Egan.

Ireland is in for a late August ‘Indian Summer’ this week…with daytime temperatures to hit up to 25 degrees.

The settled, warm, dry spell is set to last well into this weekend, with very little rain.

Meteoroligist Siobhan Ryan from Met Eireann says it’s not an exaggeration to describe it as a mini heatwave:

“A very settled week ahead.

“Warm, dry, infact very warm on some of the days in some locations.”

“Overall, lots of sunshine, the winds are light too…….maybe mist and fog might linger in a few parts.”