By Dean Egan.

A GoFundMe has been started for a 17-year-old Carlow girl who needs a lung and kidney transplant.

Orla Cody’s kidneys are failing and she will need to start dialysis in the coming months and her lungs are under 15% function.

Her family say “she is really starting to struggle a lot more as the weeks pass.”

Orla was referred for assessment to be put on the transplant lists but due to Covid-19 and now the cyber attack on the HSE, her family are still waiting for it to happen.

Orla’s sister Roisin Cody was a “Shine Hero” this year for an initiative with Beat, The Shona Project in Waterford and regional radio stations in Ireland.

Orla’s dad, Colm says;

“We are hoping to be able to pay for the tests to speed things up and give her a chance at life.”

“Orla will have to be admitted to hospital for up to a month for her assessment and at the end she will then find out if she is suitable for transplant or not.”

“This assessment needs to be done as soon as possible before Orla’s health has deteriorated to much for her to be suitable for transplant.”

You can find a link to the GoFundMe page here.