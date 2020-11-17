A further 366 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced, along with 11 additional deaths.

All deaths reported today occurred in November.

In the South East, Tipperary has 18 new cases of the infection, the highest in the region.

Meanwhile Waterford has 17, Kilkenny has 6, Carlow has 5 and Wexford has recorded less than five new cases.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now down to 121.

Waterford is now the county with the 4th highest incidence rate in the country, while Wexford is the lowest for the 6th day in a row.

There has been a total of 1,984 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 15th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,356* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

199 are men / 257 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

105 in Dublin

As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.