Picture: Rescue 117 on Facebook.

A fisherman was evacuated off a trawler in County Waterford on Wednesday.

Rescue 117 conducted the operation after the man was injured on board the vessel South of Mine Head off the Waterford Coast.

Ballycotton RNLI stood by as the man was winched to safety.

The casualty was taken to Waterford airport and handed over to Waterford Ambulance and transported to UHW.

Medevac from trawler 26/2/20 Rescue 117 conducted a medical evacuation of an injured fisherman this morning south of Mine Head off the Waterford coast. Video clip shows the patient being winched from the trawler in a stretcher. Also on scene were Ballycotton RNLI who stood-by during the winching. The casualty was taken to Waterford Airport and handed over to Waterford Ambulance Service for onward transport to Waterford University Hospital. We wish the patient a speedy recovery. Posted by Rescue 117 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020