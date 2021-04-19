By Dean Egan.

A female walker in her 30s is missing in the Comeragh mountains.

The 37 year old was last seen at around quarter to one yesterday.

She is wearing a grey and pink hoody and black trousers and a bobble hat.

South East Mountain Rescue and the rescue helicopter RII7 were alerted yesterday and are continuing their search for the woman again this morning.

Gardai are asking hill walkers and farmers in the Coumsinghaun, Mahon Falls, Ballymacarabry and Rathgormack areas to be on alert for any sightings of the woman and to contact Gardai in Tramore on 051-381 333.

Speaking to Beat news, Liz Browne from the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, says a multi-agency search operation is underway:

The woman was walking the Coumsinghaun loop, that’s her last known location.

Her phone is ringing, but isn’t being answered.

Crews are urging people in the area today to keep their eyes peeled for the woman.