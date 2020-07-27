A €300m plan for the reopening of schools will be launched today.

It’s understood lunch breaks will be staggered, but masks won’t be essential in classes when they resume next month.

Primary school pupils will be sectioned off into pods of between four and six children.

Teachers Unions of Ireland general secretary John McGabhann wants steps taken in case there’s an outbreak of coronavirus:

“We also would like to have schools in a position where did can respond right to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the school.”

“Such an outbreak, given it comes with no prior warning, will require an instant response.”