A Dublin primary school has sent home a class of students after one child tested positive for Covid 19.

The South Dublin school confirmed 30 students have been sent home as a precaution.

The school in question confirmed the devastating news this morning – that after just 4 days back in the classroom all 30 pupils have been sent home.

The decision to close was taken based on public health advice after one child tested positive for Covid 19.

The school says the pupil did not contract the virus through transmission on the premises.

Almost 500 students attend the school in 18 classes – however only the affected class has been sent home.