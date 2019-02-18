A Dublin deli is phasing out breakfast rolls and chicken fillet rolls and is replacing them with healthier options.

Fresh – The Good Food Market, which has five shops in Dublin city, says people’s foods habits are changing and they want to reflect that.

Investing into the matter, Today FM’s Kim Buckley reported that Sales and Marketing manager Shane Byrne denies that Fresh is getting “notions”.

She tweeted that the store said: “it’s seeing more ‘protein plumbers’ and ‘quinoa carpenters’”.

They also added: “If you’re hungover, maybe you should come in and get a nice super-food salad and get your day started again”

