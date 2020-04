Gardaí in Kilkenny have arrested a man for drug driving yesterday.

It happened in the early hours of yesterday morning when the driver was stopped during a routine checkpoint in Callan.

The man was arrested after testing positive for cocaine.

A woman and a young child were also in the car.

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit on #Covid19 patrols stopped this vehicle in Callan last night. The driver had no insurance… Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on Monday, April 6, 2020