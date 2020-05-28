More than 10,000 people have been driving with only a learner permit for at least 15 years.

According to freedom of information figures, almost 5,000 people have one for over 20 years.

Under current rules, you can’t apply for a third learner permit unless you’ve done a driving test or have an upcoming test.

Conor Faughnan, director of consumer affairs with the AA, says it’s a disgrace so many motorists still don’t have a driving licence.

“It’s embarrassing, it shouldn’t be the case”, he said.

“It’s actually a legacy from earlier times. If you go back twelve years or a little more ago, the Irish state wasn’t competent to conduct driving tests.”

The waiting list was routinely well over a year – what we have left here is a legacy of rump, but it really is inexcusable.”