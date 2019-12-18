A demonstration is planned for later today in a bid to stop a Carlow-based student from being sent home to Malawi.
Michael Usiku is studying at Carlow College and has been given a deportation order to leave before the 29th of December.
Students will gather outside the offices of the Department of Justice and Equality at 1 o’clock this afternoon, in a bit to have the decision reversed.
Speaking to Beat news, President of the Student’s Union at the college, Adam Kane, outlines what they’re hoping to achieve;
“we’re hoping that by taking this direct action, it will show that Michael has the potential to go on and do great things as a result of his education at Carlow College.”
Meanwhile, Michael says;
“I’m so lucky to have that kind of support. Everyone is supporting me….I’m so thankful for them.”