A demonstration is planned for later today in a bid to stop a Carlow-based student from being sent home to Malawi.

Michael Usiku is studying at Carlow College and has been given a deportation order to leave before the 29th of December.

Students will gather outside the offices of the Department of Justice and Equality at 1 o’clock this afternoon, in a bit to have the decision reversed.

Speaking to Beat news, President of the Student’s Union at the college, Adam Kane, outlines what they’re hoping to achieve;

“we’re hoping that by taking this direct action, it will show that Michael has the potential to go on and do great things as a result of his education at Carlow College.”

Meanwhile, Michael says;

“I’m so lucky to have that kind of support. Everyone is supporting me….I’m so thankful for them.”