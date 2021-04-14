By Dean Egan.

A community in Tipperary is in shock this morning following the death of a 3-year-old girl.

She was hit by a bus in the castle heights housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir at around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The bus driver was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the accident to come forward.

Local Councillor, David Dunne, says everyone in the area is shocked by what happened:

“The town is in shock at the moment”

“A tragedy occurred and a little angel lost her life, and our sympathies goes to her family and the wider Eastern-European community in Carrick-on-Suir.”

“And to everyone that was effected by this tragedy, it’s just heart-breaking.”