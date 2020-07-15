A new virtual city-wide escape game is coming to towns and cities across Ireland from next month.

The first events will be held in Waterford and Westmeath on August 15th, with more escapes planned over the following weeks.

Teams of up to four people will have to solve a number of puzzles and complete challenges on their smartphones.

Caroline Marry from The Big Escape says locations across Ireland will turn into giant playgrounds:

“You race around the city centre, you’re trying to complete all these ranges of puzzles and challenges to pull off the casino heist.”

This one is a GPS-based game so you need to get within a certain distance of the points in order for the challenge or task to pop up.”

The game will also be held in four other locations in the South East, these include:

Carlow (Saturday Aug 22)

Clonmel (Saturday Aug 29)

Wexford (Saturday September 12)

Kilkenny (Saturday September 26)

Image: The Great Escape, Instagram