A Chinese student in Waterford is out of isolation after fears over the coronavirus.

It emerged yesterday that the student had left Wuhan before the country effectively went into lock down over fears of the virus.

A statement from W.I.T yesterday said the man had went into isolation in his own accommodation as a precautionary measure.

The student has since been assessed and it’s understood the HSE said isolation was “no longer required.”

The death toll in China has risen to 80 with almost 2,800 people affected across China and elsewhere.