By Dean Egan.

A young child has been taken to hospital after receiving a serious injury in a crash in County Kilkenny yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Thomastown attended the scene on Station Road at approximately 7.45p.m.

A young pedestrian boy was struck by a vehicle.

The boy was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A forensic collision investigation took place at the scene and the road has reopened at this stage.

Investigations are ongoing.