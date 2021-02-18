By Dean Egan.
A CBD store owner whose Kilkenny shop was raided just over a week ago by gardai says Ireland’s laws on the sale of CBD products are horribly outdated.
JP O’Brien, the co-owner of the Little Collins CBD dispensary, says his products, which include oil and butter, have no negative health impact.
He says the raid on his business is absurd, and says Ireland’s approach is behind the rest of Europe:
“European Court of Justice, which in fact is the highest seat in Europe, in December, [ruled that] hemp with 0.3% or less THC is now a food-product in Europe.”
“Ireland is the only member-state still treating this product like a narcotic.”