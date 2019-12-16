A Carlow based business has achieved a quality mark signifying it meets the highest standards of service and trust.

Doyle’s Deli & Food 2 Go in the Royal Oak in Bagenalstown, was awarded the coveted All Ireland Business All Star accreditation in Croke Park on Thursday 12th December.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr. Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr. Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors” she said.

Doyle’s Deli & Food 2 Go was established back in 2011 by husband and wife team Denis & Laura Mullin.

Today, the business continues to be run as an independent, family owned business.

It has expanded it’s team over the years to 24, of which includes three full time chefs.