A campaign is being launched this morning to ‘Save Dublin Zoo’.

Without financial supports there are concerns it may have to close its gates to the public.

The animal’s care at the zoo in Dublin’s Phoenix Park costs 500,000 euro a month – and now they need to raise money from the public as emergency cash reserves are beginning to run out.

It costs 50 euro a day to feed a lion, while an elephant’s daily diet sets the zoo back by 75 euro.

Dublin Zoo is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions – however over 400 animals are still being cared for on a daily basis.

To date in 2020, it estimates it has lost out on over 8 million euro in potential revenue from gate receipts.

Managers at the zoo are encouraging people to help in the fundraising drive and say every euro raised will go towards the care of an animal.

Dublin Zoo fears that with continuing restrictions likely due to Covid-19 it may mean its doors will be closed for good from next year.