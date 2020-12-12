A boil water notice has been issued for Wexford, estimated to impact over 21,700 people in the county.

The notice was issued with immediate effect by Irish Water and Wexford County Council following consultation with the HSE.

Irish Water said the notice is in place to protect the health of consumers after a deterioration in raw water quality entering the Wexford Town Water Supply was identified.

Some of the areas which must boil their water before drinking include Newtown Road, Carcur, Carricklawn, Coolcotts, Whitemill, Wyram, Clonard, Townparks, Ard Carman, Barntown, Taghmon, and Hill Street.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boil ed water .