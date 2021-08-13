A body has been found following a search operation in Dungarvan this afternoon.

Gardai have confirmed that a body was recovered from the water at 2.35pm.

Local ground units from Bonmahon and Ardmore conducted a search on the shoreside after a man went into the river at Davitts Quay last night.

Gardai alerted the Irish coastguard to an incident at 11.25 last night where the Helvic lifeboat and the Rescue 117 helicopter were tasked to the scene at Devonshire Bridge.

Dungarvan Fire Service also attended. No further information is available at this time.