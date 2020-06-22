A man has been jailed for life murdering his partner’s mother, Kilkenny woman Patricia O’Connor, at the home they shared at Mountain View Park in Dublin.

Kieran Greene beat her to death with a hurley on May 29th 2017 before burying her in a shallow grave in Co. Wexford.

Her remains were found scattered across the Wicklow mountains a few weeks later.

Four others, including her husband Gus, daughter Louise and granddaughter Stephanie, will be sentenced on Friday for their roles in the attempted cover-up.