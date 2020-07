A 12-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being hit by a car in County Carlow yesterday.

The incident happened at the Fairgreen in Bagenalstown at around 4pm.

The man who was driving the car was arrested and questioned at Carlow Garda Station – he was later released.

Rescue 117 helicopter was dispatched to the scene but was later stood down.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Gardaí.