Waterford Institute of Technology remains in the top ten third level institutes in Ireland, in latest Sunday Times ‘Good University Guide’.

The IT scored 8th overall, with student employment rate at the college at 95%.

This 95% includes students that obtained work or went on to further study within nine months of completing their course.

In terms of spending on facilities per student, WIT scored second in the country after Trinity spending €12,054 on student facilities.

Almost 50% of students at IT Carlow said they were satisfied with the college, that was ranked 19th in the table overall.

This result in student satisfaction was one of the best in the country, and was obtained as a result of the annual ‘Irish Survey of Student Engagement’.

For sports facilities IT Carlow received four stars, and the South East college will open their 31 acre ‘South Sports Campus in 2020, after they acquired land in both Carlow and Wexford.

Trinity was the top ranked University in the country.

The Sunday Times Good University Guide’s Dr Colm Murphy said that Trinity leads the field for the 18th successive year – but that other contenders are closing in.

He said: “Trinity’s gap on the other colleges is closing – both University College Cork and University College Dublin are within a whisker now of Trinity College.

“That’s because both those other universities score better for student satisfaction than Trinity.”