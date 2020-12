A further 922 new cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed with 8 additional deaths .

In the South East,

Wexford has the highest increase in the region with 56 followed by 33 in Tipperary.

Kilkenny has 28, Waterford has 22 while Carlow has the lowest figure in the South East with 18

As of 8am today, 255 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU.

37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.