The PS5 is officially out in Ireland, with Irish gamers now coming to grips with the latest next generation console.

Demand for the PS5 is huge, with many stores now sold out.

Today is the day many Irish gamers have been waiting years for.

The PS5 – the latest in next generation console gaming is now available in Ireland.

It’s the biggest console in history – literally, and comes in two models – one can play discs while you’ll have to download all your games on the other digital only machine.

Exclusive Launch titles include Spiderman Miles Morales, Demonsouls and Bugsnax.

However not everyone has been lucky enough.

Harvey Norman’s website has crashed due to demand, while some who pre-ordered and paid in full with Gamestop have still not got theirs.

There are others who are taking advantage of the excess demand and lack of supply.

One person is reselling their PS5 on DoneDeal for €1500 – triple the retail price.