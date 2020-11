Waterford is among five counties in which a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued, beginning this evening.

The alert will be in place from 6pm this evening for the Déisde, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is possible across the western and southern coasts of Ireland.

Met Eireann says flooding is possible in places for the warning which will run until 6pm on Wednesday.