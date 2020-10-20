A rescue operation is underway off the coast of Waterford to secure a ship that has lost power in bad weather conditions.

The Lily B, a 100m cargo ship carrying coal is described as ‘dead in the water’, drifting around two nautical miles south of Hook Head.

The Waterford based Coast Guard helicopter is among those taking part in the rescue along.

The alarm was raised around quarter to 3 this afternoon.

Around eight volunteer crew members are continuing to work in extremely challenging conditions.

At the moment, there are no reports of any injuries and the operation is ongoing.