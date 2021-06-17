A mental health charity is launching a “Get Past Grand” campaign today

90% of young people said they were “grand” or “fine” when asked how they were feeling, despite not being okay.

Research by the anonymous text service 50808 says this is on the back of more awareness about mental health in recent years.

Almost half of young people admit to rarely talking to family or friends about their mental wellbeing.

More than half of those surveyed said they’d feel better if they had more opportunities to talk to the people around them.

Waterford-man Ian Power, CEO of 50808, explains why they answered in that way:

“They feel like they might be a burden on the people around them or that the people in their lives will be so concerned they’ll try to fix the problems.”

“All young people want is to be heard or validated.”

“For some young people, they might need further supports but a lot of the time young people tell us they just want to be able to share what’s going on with them.”