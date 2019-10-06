Now in their 12th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.

Nine food producers from Co.Waterford have returned to the Déise as winners, at this years ‘Blas na hÉireann’ Irish Food Awards.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Waterford across a range of different categories are:

Blackwater Distillery, Carters Chocolate Café, Irish Gourmet Butter, Legacy Irish Cider, Pip & Pear, Pure Food Company, Tastefully Yours Ltd. trading as Kiely’s Dunhill, Tea & Coffee Warehouse and Veronica’s Cafè.

Irish Gourmet Butter won ‘Best in Waterford’ while Pure Food Company took home the title of Best in Farmer’s Market for Waterford.

The biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, the criteria on which the product is judged was developed by Blas na hÉireann, with the Food Science Dept of UCC and the University of Copenhagen, is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.

Speaking after the announcement Artie Clifford, Chairperson and founder of Blas na hÉireann said,

“Blas na Éireann 2019 has been another exceptional year showcasing the talents and hard work of some of this country’s most innovative, forward-thinking and disciplined food entrepreneurs.

Winning a Blas award has been shown to work for our previous winners in bringing them to the attention of food-lovers both at home and abroad and we are looking forward to yet another exceptional year for our worthy winners of Blas na hÉireann 2019.”