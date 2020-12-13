There have been 11 more deaths on Irish roads this year than during the same period last year.

That’s a 9% increase in road deaths this year.

That’s despite a sharp reduction in traffic volumes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first 11 months of 2019, there were 125 deaths, rising to 136 during the same period this year.

John McDarby, Road Safety Officer with Carlow County Council, says it’s very concerning:

‘We should be shouting that’s too many people to be losing.’

‘Let’s think of them at Christmas.

‘This is a sad story and piece of news to bring to people today but a call to change it before the end of the year.’

‘A call to slow down, a call to use your belt and a call not to take drugs and drink and drive’

McDarby is also urging people to be cautious this season:

‘Our local authority would join with the Minister, the RSA, the Gardaí and all the other local authorities around the country to appeal to everybody this Christmas to slow down’