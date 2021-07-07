Almost nine in ten people living with a parent say they would prefer to move out.

60 per cent said they moved back home for financial reasons.

A new CSO survey has looked at the experience of adults who are still living at home with their parents.

Since the pandemic, one in five of those surveyed said their relationship with their Dad got worse.

Just under a third said they now get on better with their Mother.

Most people moved back home for financial reasons – whether they were a student, or working.

Just 60% of respondents said they contribute to household expenses – but almost all said they do some chores.

Half of parents living with an adult child would like them to move out – but 73% admit they would miss them when the day does come.