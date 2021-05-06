By Dean Egan.

8,500 people in the South-East are living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland is holding its annual Tea Day fundraiser today.

People are being urged to reach out to loved ones, and raise vital funds in the process by “Brewing your most important and powerful cup of Tea.”

Some 64,000 people in Ireland are living with the disease.

Speaking to Beat News, Cormac Cahill from the Society says a virtual Tea Day means we can even reach out to those abroad:

“People can’t gather in big groups like tea days of the past.”

“People can still connect and reach out, to friends and loved ones, in Ireland but also abroad.”

“There’s so many socially-distanced ways that people can still get in touch.”

HOW TO TAKE PART IN TEA DAY 2021 – FOUR EASY STEPS:

SIGN UP – Join the nation for the most memorable cuppa ever. All you have to do is sign up on teaday.ie and you’ll be helping to support people in your area living with dementia. HOST – Share the magic of a cup of tea – online – with the ones you love. Invite family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and loved ones – from home and from all over the world – to join you to share some precious memories over a wonderful cup of tea. CELEBRATE your Tea Day by sharing it on social media. Post your photos, videos, messages and don’t forget to use our hashtags #TeaInEveryTown #TeaDay2021 DONATE Send us back your special Tea Day donation on teaday.ie. Remember, every extra euro you raise funds vital services for people living with dementia and their families.