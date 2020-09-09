The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 8th September, the HPSC has been notified of 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

32 are men / 52 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

8 cases have been identified as community transmission

51 in Dublin, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 22 cases are located in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.