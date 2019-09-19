A second beef blockade has been lifted, this time at the ABP factory at Ferrybank in Waterford.

47 farmers outvoted 31 at a meeting last night, in favour of ending the blockade and accepting the agreement brokered last weekend in Dublin.

Yesterday saw the first blockade in the beef dispute removed from a Dawn Meats facility in Slane in Meath.

Protesters at other ABP plants in Cahir, Bandon and Clones are also said to be contemplating stepping away, according to The Irish Farmers Journal.

President of the Irish Farmers Association, Joe Healy, says following on from last weekend’s agreement, it’s now important farmers who have cattle to sell can do so

“The IFA has been clear since Sunday evening that the farmers on the picket line get a bit of time to look at the document and the outcome on the discussions.

“We’d be encouraging farmers to move away from the picket lines now, put the ball in the factories’ court, and see what they will do over the next few weeks.

“But there are a number of farmers that tell us they need to sell their cattle.”