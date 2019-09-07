Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on the Limerick/Tipperary border that claimed the life of a baby boy.

It happened yesterday afternoon at Knocknacarrga, in Cappamore, with two cars involved in the collision.

The infant, who was just 10-weeks-old was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Two women in their 20s were also taken to hospital – one remains in a serious condition.

The community is said to be left devastated following the incident, with the road closed as Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene.