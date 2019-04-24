A record number of 804,000 women were employed in the workforce in 2018, up over 5% in less than ten years.

In the main category, ages 25-54, there were 78,000 more women at work than in 2014.

Business group, IBEC, says the figures are good news but they could be higher if they were in line with EU averages.

Their Senior Labour Market Policy Executive, Dr Kara McGann, said childcare is the area that impacts the figures the most.

She said: “Time and time again we hear that it’s the cost of childcare is one of the most significant issues and while there’s been really significant work done by the Government to support families in meeting the cost of quality childcare, despite this investment, it remains out of reach for many.”

Dr McGann said a number of childcare improvements could boost the rate of women in the workforce.

She said: “Looking at means testing child benefit payments for higher-income households and redirecting those savings into childcare services.

“Also, looking at things that are kind of structured differently here than elsewhere, like the flexibility in our child to adults ratios.

“In Ireland, they are quite low – one carer to five children – where in other countries it’s one to eight children.”