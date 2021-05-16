The Department of Health has confirmed 447 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified as of midnight on Friday, and a further 355 cases notified as of midnight on Saturday.

An update has not yet been given regarding any additional Covid-related deaths notified during this period.

Yesterday, no Covid figures were announced due to delays caused by a ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT systems earlier this week.

As of midnight, Friday 14th May, the HSPC has been notified of 447 confirmed cases of #COVID19. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 16, 2021

A tweet from the Department added: “Daily case number may change due to future data validation”.

The Department also confirmed there are now 109 people in hospital with the virus, 42 of whom are being treated in ICU.