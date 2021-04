By Joleen Murphy

A man has been arrested after 800,000 euro worth of drugs was seized in Wexford.

The 40 kilos of cannabis was found yesterday at Rosslare Europort on a lorry that had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The drugs were hidden in the spare tyres of the trailer.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Wexford Garda Station.