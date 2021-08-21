Wellies and Scissors at the ready.

That’s the tip for those heading to the Kilkenny Sunflower Field which has finally revealed it’s location.

The field in Callan, Kilbride in Kilkenny boasts 80,000 sunflowers ready for the picking all in aid of suicide prevention charity Taxi Watch.

The field’s location was a secret while the sunflowers were in their infancy but they are now welcoming visitors.

Open 12-7 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, people can stop by, pick some flowers and leave a donation if they wish.

Funds raised from the field will go towards training taxi drivers to recognise and help people that may be struggling with suicidal thoughts and connect them to services.

Speaking to Beat, Derek Devoy of Taxi Watch says creating the field wasn’t as straightforward as he thought it would be.

“I know how every farmer in the country feels now! We planted 120,000 sunflowers and I’d say maybe 30,000 of them collapsed on us.

Now it’s still doesn’t look like it, it’s packed up there, but we didn’t give up. That’s the whole aim with this is to let people know that things can get better, things will get better and to never give up.”