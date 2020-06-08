TK Maxx is recalling 8,000 children’s drinking bottles sold in Ireland over choking fears.

Four variants of the Tri Coastal Design children’s drink bottles (robot, dinosaur, and two unicorn designs) feature a rubber nib on the lid which has the potential to cause a choking hazard.

The product was sold between December 2019 and March 2020.

Anyone who purchased the affected product is urged to stop using it immediately and to return it to a TK Maxx store, where it is eligible for a full refund.

TK Maxx stated: “We have found that in certain circumstances it is possible for the rubber nib inside the lid to detach and be swallowed which may pose a choking hazard.”

The safety of our customers is very important to us and we are taking this action as a precaution.”

For assistance, call TX Maxx on 01-2476126 or email [email protected].