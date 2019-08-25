Research conducted by the Sunday Independent has found that 80% of GPs surveyed in Carlow say they cannot take on any new patients, while three-in-four of GPs in Kilkenny answered the same.

In total, the newspaper contacted 336 GP practices, approximately one third of surgeries nationwide, with over half responding “No” to the question “Can you take on new patients?”.

Every single practice in Laois answered negatively for a request to be seen as a new patient, and with thousands on waiting lists around the country, being forced to visit A&E departments in lieu of practices packed to capacity.

Irish College of General Practitioners spokesperson, Wexford GP Dr Liam Twomey, says a ‘perfect storm’ of a growing population with fewer doctors, with greater demands, combined with Government policy of expanding free GP care, despite the lack of doctors to meet the demand.

Tipperary is also above the national average, with 54% of GPs saying they’re unable to take on new patients – but for Waterford and Wexford, a figure of 20% means they’re both well under the national average of 51%.