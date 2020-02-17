8 stormy pictures as Dennis the Menace blows through Ireland

By Steve Neville

Ewe better brace yourselves was the message on Friday. Storm Dennis hit Ireland this weekend bringing with it rain, wind and hail in many parts of the country.

Winds began to pick up on Friday as the storm neared, with weather warnings issued in advance.

Heavy rain and high winds caused havoc with the weekend’s sport.

Shamrock Rovers stole a win against Bohemians in dreadful conditions, with RTÉ being forced to cancel their TV coverage.

Players on the pitch in Dalymont Park. Picture: Sportsfile

The status orange level wind brought with it some high seas.

High seas at Garrettstown in Cork during Storm Dennis on Saturday. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fenit Pier, Co Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Some surfers took advantage of the waves in Cork and Galway.

A surfer hitting the beach at Fountainstown in Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Windsurfers show off their skills in Galway Bay during Storm Dennis on Sunday. Picture: Ray Ryan

In Cork, Dennis was joined by heavy hail storms on Sunday.

Picture: Denis Minihane.

Meanwhile, a “one in a million” ghost ship first spotted floating off the African coast six months ago, washed up onto rocks west of Ballycotton in Co Cork.

Boat on the rocks in Ballyandreen, Ballycotton during Storm Dennis. Picture: Gemma Kelleher

End of the storm?

Met Éireann has forecasted some “fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds” for Monday but there are no weather warnings in place.

They say Monday will be cold and blustery “with sunny spells and scattered squally showers, with an ongoing risk of hail and thunder.”

Tonight will see more scattered showers with temperatures dropping as low as 0 degrees.

Met Éireann is predicting that Tuesday will again be cold and blustery with more “fresh to strong westerly wind”.

They say the afternoon will see “drier brighter weather” but like Monday, there may be “scattered showers” and a “risk of hail and thunder.”

Video

The effects of Storm Dennis at Garrettstown and Garrylucas

Heavy rain and hail in Cork

Storm Dennis approaches Bolus Head, Iveragh Peninsula, Co Kerry. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan