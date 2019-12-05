8 migrants who were discovered on a cargo ship in Waterford remain in Garda custody this morning.

The men, who are believed to be from Albania, were discovered at Belview Port at around 4pm yesterday evening.

They are all said to be in good health and it’s expected that they will claim asylum in Ireland.

The boat had sailed from France to Ireland before the migrants were discovered.

It’s understood 3 of the men got off the boat and tried to escape, before being caught by security staff at the port.